Dear Editor:
Let’s say you need surgery. Would you be more comfortable with an experienced surgeon or someone without medical training performing the surgery?
If you were boarding a plane, would you feel safer with an experienced commercial pilot in the cockpit, or someone who’s never piloted an airplane?
Which brings me to vaccination. As an immunologist, I find it utterly incomprehensible that anybody would oppose vaccines.
Perhaps some don’t know what it takes to become an immunologist. From my experience as a UCLA undergraduate, one needs first to master academic disciplines including mathematics through calculus, chemistry (including inorganic chemistry, quantitative chemical analysis, organic chemistry and biochemistry) and biology (including zoology, genetics, molecular biology, virology, bacteriology, parasitology and mycology).
After these courses, then and only then, are you prepared to take your first course in immunology.
You go on to graduate school where you take advanced coursework in immunobiology, immunochemistry, immunogenetics, molecular biology and biochemistry. You learn about interplay between the vast multitudes of cells, their receptors and their secreted cytokines that initiate and regulate immune response. You study voluminous immunology literature. Finally, you do original research and ultimately defend your doctoral dissertation before a scientific panel. Then, in my case, you devote a career to immunology.
Vaccination exploits a basic concept of immunology termed memory. Exposure to a pathogen such as a bacterium or virus activates the immune system. While the immune response to the initial pathogen’s invasion fades with time, a residual population of memory cells remains in the body for a long time. If the same virus or bacterium enters the body in the future, those memory cells are primed to promote a more rapid and vigorous immune response which protects you from the disease.
Vaccination promotes immunologic memory by exposing you to a safer form of the pathogen, either a weakened/inactivated microorganism or a subunit component of the microbe. Adverse reactions are typically minor. Serious vaccine complications are incredibly rare.
Vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective. There are many reasons why a vaccine may not work in a given individual. But the main explanation is genetics. Immune response genes, like other genes, vary widely within a population. We’ve studied immune response genetics for a very long time, including a paper in the inaugural issue of The Journal of Immunology in 1916.
Many science illiterates oppose vaccination. Why should you care if your neighbor refuses vaccination against COVID-19?
There’s another immunology concept termed “herd immunity.” This means that to mitigate a pandemic, a sufficient percentage of people needs to be immune. The percentage varies between ~70-90 percent depending on how readily a disease is transmitted (R0). In the case of highly contagious diseases like COVID-19, the percentage will likely be on the high end. If your neighbor refuses vaccination, it makes herd immunity harder to achieve.
When it comes to your choice regarding vaccination, who would you trust, the perspective of an immunologist or someone who read something on the internet?
Frank Waxman, Ph.D.,
Salida