Dear Editor:
Mark Vanhoenacker, a 747 pilot, coined a word he calls “place lag.” It’s when environments are so different it’s like time lag, after a long flight, when reality is in conflict with your senses.
I just spent three months in Florida – warm weather, miles of beaches and jungle parks to hike in. A nice conflict in reality from winter in Colorado. One day I’m wearing layers of clothes to insulate from the cold, and the next I’m sweating like Trump’s lawyers anticipating the upcoming SCOTUS decision regarding his tax returns … “place lag.”
Besides the beautiful beaches, city planners have created reserves with thousands of acres of natural jungle with trails through them. I rarely encountered anyone on the trails, due to the “stay-at-home” recommendation to protect against coronavirus infection.
It was like being on the “Jurassic Park” movie set. I was Jungle Boy (OK, Jungle Boy of Yore) along with my two canine companions, the sounds of nature and no sign of the hand of man, other than the trails. And when my dogs would suddenly freeze and stare into the dense thicket, it gave me pause. I could imagine a dinosaur poking its head through the tangled vegetation at any moment. I do have an overactive imagination at times.
Later the same day, in my car, surrounded by endless miles of asphalt, traffic and then back to my trailer, totally insulated from nature … again … “place lag.”
At sea level the hydrosphere environment is magnificent. There is a power and mystery to the ocean’s briny “deep world.” She is green, gray, blue and black and is forever changing clothes. She will swallow you up, but ocean and sky will never touch. Today, far from sea level, in my home at 8,000 feet surrounded by snow-capped mountains touching the sky in the thin rare air of the “above world,” is nothing less than psychological whiplash or “place lag.”
Contradicting environments create parallel realities. It’s almost like comparing a sepia-tone photograph to a color one. The sepia-tone photos represent a past experience in an alternate environment and time, and the color photograph represents the present. In Salida both a “sepia-tone past” (architecture) and a “colorful Kodachrome present” coexist.
However, the coronavirus has us caught up in a not-so-“colorful present” that we hope becomes the “sepia-tone past” sooner than later. We don’t like our “present” to require necessary precautions like face masks, minimum physical contact, safe distancing and business shutdowns for our protection.
Hopefully, these inconveniences are just temporary “place lag.” If we could go back in time we would gladly trade our “present” reality for the “sepia-tone past” of last year.
Paul Simon said it better: “Please don’t take my Kodachrome away. They give us those nice bright colors. They give us the greens of summers. Makes you think all the world’s a sunny day.”
But please, take the “kodacaronavirus” away.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard