Dear Editor:
The Transportation Department will be hosting a little gathering from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Salida High School commons area for the retirement of Hunter O’Dell after 22 years with the Salida School District Transportation Department.
This will give an opportunity for all who knew him to talk and share a story or two about the years of travel with athletics, the many field trips and of his route going to Maysville every day.
He will be missed in the early morning; he was always there, sometimes before me. Hunter and I go back all through those years – he has a few more under his belt than myself. When I moved here he was my supervisor at the Elks, and he noticed that I already had a CDL. He was the one who talked me into becoming a bus driver 20 years ago. Time sure does fly when you are having fun, and we did and still do.
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to Salida School District R-32-J.
Evalyn Parks,
transportation director, and
the Appreciation Committee,
Salida School District R-32-J