Dear Editor:
Chaffee Housing Trust is eager to build “affordable housing” at Third Street – after the city of Salida gives them the property.
Please visit the site where they plan to merge the small triangle at Third/East Crestone/M and eliminate the last block of East Crestone and M. Five condos and an ADU would be squished onto this 0.17-0.4-acre lot.
David Martin’s March 23 letter estimated an astounding $644,000 cost to Salida taxpayers for this project. David’s request that Salida produce a cost estimate was ignored.
Instead, CHT Director Read McCulloch’s March 31 letter dismissed Mr. Martin’s figures as incorrect because he used “misleading, overinflated math and other factual errors” No specifics – just bash a citizen who was forced to estimate costs because the city wouldn’t. Council should not vote on this without knowing costs.
According to Colorado law, before any city can dispose of land, it must go to a citizens’ vote. CRS 31-15-713 covers the process for disposal/sale of land or other city property: “Before any such sale is made, the question of said sale and the terms and consideration thereof shall be submitted at a regular or special election.” The City thus far has disregarded CRS 31-15-713.
If you think this is nonsense, in 2017 Buena Vista faced this identical issue. BV’s town attorney realized BV couldn’t just give land away to Urban Inc. without a public vote (Mountain Mail 11/16/17); citizens retained an attorney to enforce Colorado law.
This project yields only five condos; what is desperately needed are numerous affordable rentals. A city analysis determined we own six potential affordable housing sites. The Third Street property is arguably the most problematic. CHT’s plan wants the city to close off two streets (East Crestone and M streets), may require rezoning and a right-of-way abandonment (denied in 2011).
Other options are: K Street/Angelview Circle (0.37 acre) and no streets would need to be vacated. There are three properties by the golf course: Crestone Avenue (2.75 acres), Grant/Ouray (3.25 acres) and Poncha Boulevard/Ouray (4.25 acres).
All could have off-street parking and accommodate apartment buildings. According to Chaffee Housing Needs Assessment (2016), rentals are what Salida actually needs. These other options are more suitable, close to bike/walking trails and create more affordable units with less effort.
Questions to Council/CHT:
Why is this land giveaway not being put to a legally mandated vote?
Where is the traffic study on street closures, and who pays?
If power lines go underground, who pays?
Will there be a drainage issue because of slope of East Crestone and hill behind it?
You disagree with David Martin’s estimates. Why not provide your figures and add hidden costs to taxpayers (reduced tap fees/other freebies)?
Approval of this project is premature without these answers. Any council vote must be tabled until normalcy returns to Chaffee County and we can personally attend council meetings. Failure to delay this vote makes it appear council is using the COVID-19 crisis to ramrod through an unpopular, potentially illegal policy.
Treva Dominguez,
Salida