Dear Editor:
The movement to defund and dismantle police isn’t coming from liberal politicians. It stems from communities who live among corrupt departments. I urge you to not dismiss citizens for which this is a viable solution. Changing regulations relating to police operations is old hat. It does not address systemic racism inherent in policing.
We don’t know if most officers follow the rules. Good cops interested in justice should want reform more than anyone, as they know the crimes perpetrated within their ranks. Law enforcement’s nature is to protect property, not individuals; protect government and corporations, not civil liberties.
Police departments created with public funding were organized in the North to protect property and goods transport (1838) and in the South to catch runaway slaves and prevent slave revolts (1704).
Law and order is the sound bite distributed to fearful communities, terrified an “other” will come take what’s theirs. If communities of any shade and equity received resources they need, few would take what’s already theirs. Crime as a system derives from economic disparity. Time again, we see the largest looters are corporations, the leader of which is government.
The submission that cutting budgets increases violence is predicated on the idea communities are out of control and need reining in. But evidence points to police needing subservience, not citizenry. Police do not prevent violence; they respond to it. They are set up to criminalize. The budgets we allow give the go-ahead to do so. Policy and resources prevent violence – both of which are heavily favored toward policing.
Police are weapons of government, not solely a service to community. We can spot organizations in true service to community. They are the least funded in society. They are the ones holding fundraisers to support necessary, unacknowledged efforts. Many of us are taught police are essential goods of community, but how many really experience that reality?
Here in Mayberry, our greatest threats are development and wildfire, yet SFD receives less than SPD. We don’t experience excessive violence, but SPD was approved $11,000 for itemized use of force. SPD is budgeted to spend $2.26 million in 2020, or 27 percent of the general fund. The SPD line item is higher than any general fund item, dwarfing that of any other collective good.
In Chaffee County we are held “safe” by nearly $9 million in budgeted expenditures for law enforcement departments (Salida, BV, county and jail). Accreditation from Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police is troubling since SPD pays CACP membership dues. It’s telling when police must spend money to build confidence from communities.
Would domestic violence increase if monies transferred from police budgets to The Alliance? Would theft increase if currency flowed from cop coffers to Caring & Sharing? Would drug use increase if undercover sales weren’t available and drug rehab was accessible locally? Some have never imagined it possible. We can see, however, where padded budgets, bias training and internal investigations have led us as a nation and community.
Leah Underwood,
Salida