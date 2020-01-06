Dear Editor:
Now that Heart of the Community Christmas Drive has wrapped up, I wanted to thank everyone who helped with the success of the program, including:
Lori Roberts and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Susan Matthews and the Salida Rotary Club, Monarch Community Outreach, Sheree Beddingfield and A Church, Shannon Nelson, Robin NeJame, Sheri Johnson-Horsley, Monarch Mountain, Cammeron Larson and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Tom Syzek, Joseph Teipel, Jim Lacroix and Grace Church, Bank of the West, Cordova Law Firm, High Country Bank, The Mountain Mail, Kim Bouldin and Kristy Dooley.
Our high school students volunteered for 113 hours and together raised almost $4,000.
We bought Christmas gifts for 82 children who needed some help this holiday season.
Of course, a big thank you to all the students who participated and all the sponsors who supported the students’ volunteer efforts and allowed us to purchase all the gifts.
I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all the community support. I’m looking forward to expanding the program’s success next year.
Sophie Pressly,
Salida