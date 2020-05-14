Dear Editor:
In Friday’s article “County looks at possible expansion,” county personnel responded to citizen opposition to removal of green space and trees at the county courthouse by offering counterpoints to some concerns. To these, I offer additional counterpoints derived from comments and letters written by hundreds of residents and consultation with an arborist.
• Our Siberian elms are not subject to Dutch elm disease (usda.gov).
• Existing great elms are healthy and growing in noncompacted space, suggesting decades are left in their lifespan without disturbance to roots.
• Diversification of species is an excellent idea. There would be wide support for planting new and varied species amidst existing large trees to ensure continuity of maturing trees when older elms expire.
• The existing trees have large root zones so it is not possible to work around the trees without damaging their health, and people wish to preserve the trees. Therefore, alternatives must be found.
• Safe access to the courthouse is important, particularly for older residents. Given that a considerable number of the 549 signers of the We Value Green declaration are in their 50s and older, it is safe to assume this represents many more of our older population who are eager to hear suggestions for their safe access that does not include destruction of green space and trees.
A letter-writing effort by citizens yielded hundreds of letters and dozens of excellent suggestions. Surely a concerted effort by county leadership would result in a plan that honors this urgent call to prioritize nature over pavement, creativity over convenience and preservation of irreplaceable aesthetic and health benefits of grass and trees over outmoded environmentally destructive design.
A shortlist of citizen-generated suggestions follows.
• Use the upper parking lot at First Presbyterian Church to meet parking requirements. This has now been proposed by the church. Paving their lot and accentuating the existing crosswalk to the courthouse would save grass, trees and thousands of taxpayer dollars.
• Create angled parking along Thonhoff Park and Third Street. Angled parking exists on North F Street and is underway on North G Street. Good precedents for creating more spaces on existing paved areas.
• Turn the flyway off Third Street into parking. Again, it’s already paved.
• Use the considerable savings these options would yield to create more open space and plant more trees in the county, acknowledging their importance to our quality of life and well-being.
• Discuss with the city of Salida a possible variance in number of required parking spaces.
• Regarding the proposed paved road to access the ballot box and storage options, thereby removing the two largest trees, just find another way.
This issue is timely as city of Salida planners begin to consider revisions to the Salida Municipal Code. Chapter 16 specifically addresses provisions protecting the urban forest. Let’s support the city in using this example to strengthen these provisions and ensure more enlightened consideration of future projects that threaten trees and green space.
Lawton Eddy,
Salida