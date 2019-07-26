Dear Editor:
Thank you to everyone and all the local businesses that showed up and donated to help Boyd Dague and his family. We are truly blessed to live in this community. Sorry if I forgot anyone.
Thank you to: Nicole Cook, Alissa Margos, Summer and Geoff Brown, Josh Jacobson, Elks Lodge, Carl Hasselbrink, Mandy Struna, Scott Harrington, Sears, Scanga Meat Co., Salida Family Dentistry, Trent Wold, NAPA, Patio Pancake Place, Chris Collins, A-1 Automotive, The Mountain Mail, Diana Tucker, Tracy Nichols;
Currents Steak & Seafood, Brady’s West, Darren Howl, Mariposa Windows, Salida Auto Sales, Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill, The 146 Taphouse, Legends Kitchen & Bath, MO Burrito, Hilton Lumber, Ed Alloy, McFarland Oil, Head Kandy, YOLO, Split Happens, Elevation Beer Company, Wilkins Lumber, Rocky Mountain Amusement;
Cheri Coleman-Avon, Donna Martinez, Western Archery, Lavender Lane, Jamison Bell Snapon, Murdoch’s, Justin Tanner – Mountain Man Candy, Fantasy, Twayna Adams, Poncha Lumber, Bangs Salon, The Mixing Bowl, The Factory, Julie Phelps, Wild Horse Salon;
Valvoline, High’s Liquor, Ken Kapelke, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Corvus, Kaleidoscope Toys, Independent Whitewater Rafting, Ron Carpenter, Denien Nachtrieb, Scott and Kelly Phillips, Cellar Wine & Spirits and Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop.
Sabrina Palko,
Salida