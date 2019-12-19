Dear Editor:
On our last trip to Maysville, we noticed Poncha Springs had a bank of “superchargers” for electric vehicles. This is big step forward to reduce CO2 emissions.
Several electric power companies in our area claim to produce about 50 percent of their power from solar and wind, which is a big step in reducing global warming.
One of the convenient features of an electric car is the ability to charge it in your garage from a 240v outlet, which I had set up for a welder; just change the plug type.
I am very interested in how you arranged to get the supercharger installed.
Gene Grillot,
Kansas City, Missouri