Dear Editor:
I want to thank Robin NeJame for her letter to the editor published Oct. 3, 2019. The website she referred to, salidaschoolstories.com, provides a wealth of information and answers almost any question one might have.
Opponents of the Colorado Mountain College annexation continue to imply that CMC and the Salida School Distritct are covering up the additional property tax that will be levied to residents living in the Salida School District. This implication is incorrect. I have attended numerous meetings, read reports in The Mountain Mail and The Ark Valley Voice and I have had a personal conversation with the president of Colorado Mountain College. Every meeting, news story and conversation has emphasized that approving annexation brings an additional property tax. CMC and the Salida School District have been up front about the tax. The implications voiced by opponents are unjust.
Our young people are our future. The additional property tax is our investment in our future.
Currently CMC offers four classes in Salida, fulfilling their state obligation to service area districts. The cost per semester hour is $180. If we vote for annexation, CMC will lower the semester hour cost to $70. That may be the lowest tuition in the nation. CMC has proposed three additional programs to begin in the summer of 2020 followed by four more programs in the fall of 2020. Three more programs are proposed by the fall of 2023.
I urge you to vote for CMC annexation, ballot measure 5A. Voting for the measure is an investment in our children’s future and the future of our city, county, state and nation.
Cecil Rhodes
Salida