CO COVID-19 stats point to questions
The week has been dominated by coronavirus or COVID-19 news, much of it local reactions, restrictions, postponements and cancellations stemming from county, state and national directives.
Among the most interesting statistics put out by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on its website are confirmed cases listed by county, total cases tested by county and number of deaths.
Twenty-two counties across Colorado have cases that tested positive, including Gunnison County with 13. That number puts the county at about the highest, if not the highest percentage of cases compared to population. Most likely, the virus came with visitors to the county skiing highly popular Crested Butte.
Some of these visitors no doubt arrived on flights to the Gunnison airport from major cities across the country. As of Thursday, for $537 not counting baggage fees, you could get a reservation for a one-stop round-trip ticket on United from Atlanta to the Gunnison airport next week. Travelocity did warn viewers to be aware of cancellations.
Gunnison has direct and one-stop flights from Dallas and Los Angeles, among others.
To the west and east of Gunnison, Chaffee and Montrose counties have not reported any confirmed cases of the virus. Yet. Other neighboring counties – including Saguache, Custer, Fremont, Park and Lake – have not reported any confirmed cases.
Gunnison is among a group of resort counties reporting cases. The others: Eagle, 51; Pitkin, 12; and Summit, 5.
What’s not clear from the state’s information regarding the resort county cases is who has come down with the virus, visitors or county residents. Most likely they are a mixture of the two.
Other interesting information put out on the state public health COVID-19 website is the age group breakdown of confirmed cases. The ages with the greatest percentage of confirmations are 20-29 – 13 percent; 30-39 – 18 percent; 40-49 – 19 percent; 50-59 – 18 percent; and 60-69 – 15 percent.
By comparison the age group 0-9 shows 1 percent; 10-19 – 4 percent; 70-79 – 9 percent; and 80-plus – 3 percent.
If you haven’t already, you can check out this information at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
So why the high number of cases supposedly among those who are considered to be least at risk? Could it be that there are simply more people out and about in the 20-69 groups, more people working, traveling around the state, meeting others at work and play?
Or could it be that those in these age groups who have been told they are least at risk – excluding the 60-69 group who are at higher risk – are not fully practicing the regimen suggested: washing hands, maintaining at least 6 feet in personal contact, traveling, not staying home, etc. Check the full list of recommendations at the state health website.
It’s probably a bit of the former, that there are more folks in those age groups, and more or much more of the latter – among other considerations – that these groups are not fully practicing recommended safety-prevention measures.
We’ve heard some national commentators questioning why, if the young and old are most at risk, the age groups in between must suffer the consequences of shutdowns, cancellations, etc.
Colorado’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, showing the groups with the highest percentage of incidents, is exactly the reason why federal, state and local governments have put the bans, limitations and suggested restrictions in place.
It’s by limiting personal contact, which experts believe is the main way the virus spreads, this nation can get a handle on the virus.
By all of us acting together, we can win the fight.
— MJB