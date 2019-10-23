Dear Editor:
As the grandparents of two Salida students, we wanted to take a moment to weigh in on the 5A ballot initiative, which if passed will bring the Salida School District into the Colorado Mountain College family.
We are very appreciative of the school board’s proactive approach to addressing the growth issues we are facing within our schools.
It would have been easy for them to kick this can down the road.
All that would have done, however, is postponed the inevitable and made the situation that much more difficult to deal with for future school boards.
If 5A passes, we are hopeful for what it will mean to our grandchildren.
We view the expansion of educational opportunities for them and their peers to be a real positive. It will create a legacy for future Salida students.
It will also provide them with a way to obtain college credits so that upon graduation the cost of college will be far less daunting.
Please vote yes on 5A for our youth!
Ray and Eilene Thompson,
Salida