Dear Editor:
With regard to pool temperature, the swim team does not want the temperature lowered to 78 degrees as stated in a Dec. 26 letter to The Mountain Mail.
Swimmers had requested that the pool be kept between 82-83 degrees rather than the 85-86 degrees it had recently been. Recommended safe temperature for lap swimming (USA Swimming) is between 78 and 82 degrees – perhaps this is where the writer’s misunderstanding came from.
Nobody asked for the temperature to be lower than 82 degrees. For actual competition, the city graciously lowers the temperature to 80 degrees for athletes, but this is only for a swim meet and only two to three times per year. A letter with inaccuracies such as the Dec. 26 one creates confusion and tension between groups of pool patrons.
If the temperature of the lap pool had been not been above 85 degrees for multiple days, the request to lower the temperature would never have been made. Swimmers were getting out of the water during practice feeling nauseated and overheated due to temperatures above 85 degrees.
Specific lap swimming hours are advertised by the pool. Patrons should expect to swim in water temperatures that are safe for that activity. There is a warm pool that patrons who prefer warmer water can use, but the closest cooler pool is in Gunnison or Alamosa.
The city has tabled the proposed soaking pools due to cost at this time. Now would be a good time to explore other options, like a larger therapy pool, to better serve our water-loving community.
The swim teams have supported the pool over the years, from purchasing lap lanes to pace clocks to participating in the May cleanup during the pool’s closure.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center is an amazing asset to our community, which the swim teams appreciate. We hope it can continue to serve all of its users and be supportive of safe age group recreation.
Randy and Suzi Mishmash,
Salida