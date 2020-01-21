Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the people of Salida who helped furnish bicycles in 2019 to the Salida Elks Lodge for their Christmas toy basket program benefiting local needy families, as well as helping with some specific needs during the course of the year.
First of all, special thanks goes to Bob Rich, who spent a lot of time picking up, delivering, storing and generally making the process much smoother.
Generous contributors included: Absolute Bikes and the Salida Bike Co., who donated bikes, parts and technical instruction; the Salida Police Department and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, who donated many recovered bicycles; and the following people who donated their personal bicycles: Finn and Lauren Thomson, Karen Darricau, Josh and Jessie Smith, Jimmy Tucker, Margy Smith, Rhonda Bellavia, Tim Ryan, Jim and Denny Arter, Diane Lara, Shannon Nelson, Randy and Denise DeTurk, Kent Layton and, of course, many anonymous donors.
Sincere thanks go to these kind people for making Christmas a little nicer for deserving families and kids, and please accept my apologies to anyone I left out.
Finally, thanks to Salida Elks Lodge for putting it all together and making it all work.
Larry Kovacic,
Salida