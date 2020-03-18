Dear Editor:
In early March for the past 52 years, as the days start getting longer and warmer, my thoughts have always centered around the upcoming spring farm work. However, this year is different because of my recent retirement from Colorado Farm to Table.
Thinking of spring farm work and planting this year and realizing it will be in someone else’s hands with the board of directors guiding it only makes my retirement more real.
With this new reality setting in, I find my thoughts are about the past 23 years of feeding those in need across Colorado. As I spend time turning the pages in my memory as one would turn the pages of a photo album, I can see the faces of volunteers and contributors who have made such a difference in all that Colorado Farm to Table has done to help others.
As I go back in time 15 years to 2005, reminiscing about Colorado Farm to Table’s first expansion and the move to the Shine Farm on Colo. 291, I remember all the special people who made it possible to grow and distribute over 2,460,000 pounds of fresh produce throughout our state.
I would like to take this opportunity, as I enjoy these memories, to say thank you to each and every one of you for caring so deeply. Each contributor and volunteer can feel proud that your contribution of time, talent and treasure for the past 23 years has built a solid foundation on which Colorado Farm to Table can continue building and feeding more people in need.
As I step back from all the demanding duties of the past years and look forward to the future of Colorado Farm to Table, I feel assured in my heart that this caring community as well as others far and wide will continue to support this organization that everyone has come to love and support so well.
Again, thank you for all you have done and all that you will continue to do.
Tony Madone, Jr., founder,
Colorado Farm to Table