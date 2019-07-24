Dear Editor:
It’s understandable why a recent letter to the editor would label as “laughable” the notion that politicians are influenced by public pressure once they are in office. After all, Cory Gardner voted to destroy the Affordable Care Act despite a deluge of phone calls from his constituents urging him to help save the ACA and public opinion polls showing a majority of Coloradans in support of the ACA.
Half a million Coloradans gained health coverage through the ACA – but Sen. Gardner apparently didn’t care.
Thanks to every Democrat in the Senate and three Republicans who did listen to their constituents and resolved to do the right thing, the attempt to destroy the ACA failed. It is still under attack by the Trump administration, however, and it is worth noting that Sen. Gardner has endorsed Donald Trump for a second term.
There is no reason to think that Gardner will change his stripes if re-elected. If we have learned from experience, we will vote him out in 2020.
Anne Marie Holen,
Salida