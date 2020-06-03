Dear Editor:
As of May 29, here in Colorado, 28 counties have reported not a single death from COVID-19. Twenty-two others report less than 20 deaths total. There are only 1,168 deaths in all of Colorado due to COVID-19 since this “pandemic” began months ago. Over 99 percent recover and often those who catch the cold don’t even notice any symptoms.
So, why destroy our livelihoods, unless socialism is to replace capitalism? Why make an unproven, unsafe vaccination mandatory if it contains thimerosal (49.5 percent mercury), formaldehyde, aluminum and RNA intended to rewrite our DNA to morphologically change us and our offspring, unless the hidden agenda includes the intention to lower and pacify the world population?
Why include in this shot an RFID whose NFC tag’s unique serial number plus your GPS location/date/time will be uploaded to a government cloud database, unless they wish to control us completely?
Did we need to do any of this with anthrax in 2001, West Nile in ’02, SARS ’03, bird flu ’05, E Coli ’06, Avian ’08, MERS ’12, Ebola ’14, Disney measles ’15, Zika ’16, Ebola ’18, or measles ’19? How has this been different than flu seasons in the past when one compares “apples with apples”?
At age 69, I traveled without a mask on Denver’s light rail to DIA and the airline ticket counter, through TSA security, and on the jet to Nashville, then a week later after visiting kids and grandchildren back to BV the same way.
Everybody was kind and pleasant and glad to see some are trying to achieve herd immunity. About 30 percent of the travelers weren’t wearing a mask, gloves (or a blindfold – recommended so we won’t see what’s really going on). More and more are waking up and figuring out the emperor’s new clothes, in spite of the censorship.
Unfortunately, if our elected leaders remain intimidated, many more citizens will die from non-COVID reasons. And all this in order to steal this fall’s election by keeping people from the polls and requiring mail-in ballots?
Our state representatives and senators have received the My Body My Choice Amendment: “When in the course of human events … a human chooses to improve the healthy, natural functioning of his or her cardiovascular, immunological or other normal systems, plus those of his or her underage children, he or she shall not be discriminated against, overruled, censored, restricted or punished in any way. Established here is the right to control what comes into our bodies, to decline and reject drugs, injections, implants, vaccinations, medications, surgery or any other treatments.”
If this amendment doesn’t pass this November, the 1905 Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts stands. The police power of a state can constitutionally enforce mandatory vaccinations without violating the 14th Amendment’s right to liberty.
So, contact your elected officials for your sake and that of your family, before it is too late.
Nathaniel Weeks,
Buena Vista