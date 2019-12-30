Dear Editor:
After reading the inaccurate letter dated Dec. 26 by Ken and Ellen James, we feel compelled to respond. The Jameses’ claim that “the swim team went to the city council and requested the lap pool be reduced to 78 degrees at all times to support their competitive sport” is incorrect.
A few parents and two Salida High School swimmers did in fact attend the city council meeting on Dec. 18 to advocate for lower lap pool temperatures, but not 78 degrees.
Further, the Jameses claim the lap pool “averages 82-84 degrees.” The temperatures do not average 82-84 degrees. In fact, temperatures during the SHS swim team season this year have been 85 degrees consistently. Last year, the girls swam in 87-degree water over the Christmas break.
The swim team is requesting a compromise in temperatures. We are asking that the lap pool be kept at 83 degrees. This is actually above the recommended level given by FINA, the international swimming federation, which recommends 77-82 degrees for all lap swimming pools, competitive or otherwise.
A temperature of 83 degrees would be safe not only for competitive swimmers but for all lap swimmers using the designated lap pool. Swimming laps in temperatures above 83 degrees could lead to overheating, nausea and dehydration.
We recognize and respect that this is a community pool with different needs. Temperatures of 83 degrees would be a comfortable temperature for those not swimming laps.
The Jameses also claim that cooler temperatures would only benefit a “few.” We’d like to let them know that there are at least 20 adult lap swimmers two days per week, 20 SHS swimmers fall/winter five days per week, 15 fall/winter-season Cyclone swim team swimmers three days per week and 65 Cyclone spring/summer swim team swimmers five days per week.
A compromise to 83 degrees would benefit our community of pool users, all groups included. Those seeking hotter water than 83 degrees can always use the hot end of the pool.
Torrey and Jason Lengerich,
Salida