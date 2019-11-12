Dear Editor:
Foodshed Alliance would like to thank the many community members who came together to have another successful Farmers Market season in Salida and Buena Vista.
First and foremost, we would like to thank our vendors who come to market for over 20 weeks every summer with the freshest foods and unique, handmade goods.
We would like to thank the supporters of ShedFest and Harvest Fest celebrations. Thanks to the community for participating and the many volunteers assisting in the event.
Our appreciation goes to our sponsors of ShedFest and Harvest Fest: Cordova Law Firm, Mazzucca Law, Amicas Pizza, High Country Bank, ASAP Coolers and South Main Arts & Parks Trust. We are grateful to these businesses supporting their local, outdoor marketplaces.
We would also like to thank the generous businesses that provided goods and services to our silent auction: Mazzucca Law, Yoga Olas, Vino Salida, Split Happens, Deerhammer Distillery, Murdoch’s, JD4 Beef, Daisy’s Daughter, Los Girasoles, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Cellar Wine & Spirits, The Trailhead, Café Dawn and Salida Recreation.
Finally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for our continued relationship with the cities of Salida and Buena Vista. It is a joy to host the summer Farmers Markets, and working with the Salida and Buena Vista governments has greatly helped us to have a larger impact in our area.
Winter Markets will take place in Salida at the Scout Hut beginning Dec. 7. (Winter Markets will also be held Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8). For more information please contact info@foodshedalliance.com. We hope to see you there!
Leah Underwood,
Foodshed Alliance Board of Directors,
Salida