Dear Editor:
First and foremost, I would like to thank the firefighters for their fantastic work in fighting the Decker Fire. From the commanders on down to the guys on the line, a very heartfelt thank you.
Information has flowed to the public, and communication has been extremely good under sometimes fast moving and difficult circumstances.
Second, I would like to apologize for some of the local businesses who are taking advantage of the situation by raising the price of fuel by 10 cents last week. Fuel just down the road in Cotopaxi is 23 cents less than it is in Salida, and in fact fuel in Saguache, Center, Hooper, Mosca, Alamosa, Del Norte and even Southfork is much less than Salida.
It’s too bad that these businesses have decided to take advantage of the situation to make money on people who are there to ensure that the town stays safe. Shame on you!
One station even has the gall to put out a banner thanking firefighters, while taking advantage of the situation. What hypocrites! Seems like price setting and gouging to me.
So once again, I have called the state to investigate, and also the federal commissions which deal with price setting and gouging and fuel commerce.
Once again, thank you, firefighters, and once again thanks to the oil and gas station owners in Salida for making us all look bad through their hopeless greed.
Robert Prather,
Crestone