Dear Editor:
On Aug. 27 I attended the Chaffee County Planning Commission meeting. During the review of the site plan for the Mountain Shadows major subdivision there was a brief conversation about how local elk may be negatively impacted by fencing around the subdivision, as the area is a current transportation corridor for migrating herds.
To this commission member Hank Held replied “animals will learn,” suggesting that taking the elk into consideration was neither important nor the responsibility of the applicant or the Planning Commission.
It was then suggested by Marjo Curgus that the applicant work with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommendation made specifically for this site plan – that all fencing be constructed in accordance with “Fencing With Wildlife in Mind.”
“Fencing With Wildlife in Mind” is a 36-page publication provided by CPW and created by a team of wildlife managers, biologists, land managers, farmers and ranchers. Their studies of fencing in Colorado conclude:
“Our economy and our future depend upon these developments, but each has an impact on wildlife and its habitat. Wildlife must travel across landscapes to find food, shelter and water. Fences, coupled with human development and loss of habitat, can contribute to needless wildlife death. Fences act as a barrier to daily movement and seasonal migration of wildlife. Also, animals and birds can be injured or killed when they collide with fences or get tangled in wires. Most people would prevent these needless deaths if only they knew how.”
This paragraph alone clearly demonstrates that wildlife, including elk, are negatively affected by the creation of subdivisions in rural zones, without corridors for transportation. Animals do not learn, as Mr. Held has suggested.
I found his statement to be particularly negligent as Mr. Held does not have a background in ethology, zoology, ecology, and to my knowledge he did not work with CPW to gather information on this topic. It is my understanding that instead he has a background in finance and law and geothermal energy.
Unless he can produce a years-long study conducted by the appropriately educated persons concluding “Animals will learn” in regard to migration and hazardous fencing, he has no business making such a statement.
The Planning Commission has one of the most important jobs in the county. It is their responsibility to make sure appropriate regulations are enforced for any new developments. So it is alarming members are willing to glaze over issues with negligent comments, just to move on to the next agenda item.
I understand these matters are complex, but we deserve more from our local Planning Commission. This includes having the foresight to make the right decision and withholding personal opinions with no basis in actual scientific data.
Shae Whitney,
Salida