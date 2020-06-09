Dear Editor:
The Planning Commission public hearing on June 22 to discuss East Crestone vacation and rezoning should be postponed due to the following reasons:
1. Noncompliant with the latest Executive Order D-2020-091 section I-f (effective through June 30).
a. No gatherings with greater than 10 people.
2. Non-ompliant with Municipal Code section 16-2-30 requirements:
a. Notice shall be posted on the property by the applicant at least 15 days in advance of hearing and shall be upright, sturdy and waterproof. The signs posted on June 5 were destroyed in our severe weather event Saturday.
b. Notice shall include the nature of the matter being considered. It did not mention the donation of land to Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT).
The application for vacation of East Crestone/rezoning of land to R2 and subsequent donation of land to CHT should be stopped due to the following reasons:
1. East Crestone does serve governmental purposes. A city-owned utility sewer line runs underneath it. This contradicts Nelson’s statement in the May 1 Mountain Mail article: “Nelson cited Colorado Revised Statutes 31-15-713 when he said real estate owned by a municipality not used for governmental purposes may be transferred via ordinance. Since there has been no governmental use of the property in question, it is eligible to be transferred by ordinance.”
2. A traffic study conducted during stay/safer-at-home executive orders is being used to support the vacation of East Crestone. It is not a valid traffic study due to COVID-19 and the closing of Chaffee County to tourism.
3. The vacation causes injury to the surrounding neighborhoods. It is noncompliant with Municipal Code Section 16-4-110: “… shall not cause undue traffic congestion, dangerous traffic conditions or incompatible service delivery, parking or loading.”
a. Increases traffic/parking on an already busy street.
b. Reroutes Mesa traffic to Crestone Avenue, which is already burdened with traffic/parking issues around the courthouse and county buildings.
c. Lacks realistic/safe residential parking for the proposed units. Even though city code only requires one parking space/unit, actual parking space/unit usage is closer to two to three. Proposed residents will have to park additional vehicles somewhere on Third Street and walk/cross on an unsafe street.
4. The donation of city land and services is not fiscally prudent or legal.
5. The use of our electric franchise fee fund collected from Xcel Energy (1 percent of our energy bills) to help with undergrounding current utilities for the site needs to be prevented. This money is for use by all residents to assist with undergrounding utilities.
Instead of cramming six 35-foot tall buildings on 0.17 acre and jeopardizing the safety of our citizens in surrounding neighborhoods, the land on East Crestone should be designated as a pollinator garden perhaps to commemorate our city’s fallen civil servants. The land has seven trees and native rabbitbrush, which is beneficial to migrating butterflies. We need more green zones in Salida and less structures polluting our skyline.
Michelle Parmeter,
Salida