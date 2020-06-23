In sales tax news, a painful reminder
Sales tax revenues for the city of Salida and Chaffee County were up by 12.9 percent and 10.7 percent, surprising local government officials and business observers.
How could sales tax receipts jump in the midst of dozens and dozens of business closures through April, May and into June resulting from the coronavirus and little if any visitor trade?
Most officials had expected significant revenue decreases for April, especially since restaurants were restricted to deliveries and takeout and lodging businesses were all but shut down.
At the same time local governments are reporting double-digit sales tax increases, the state of Colorado is projecting a $3.3 billion revenue shortfall in sales and income tax revenues.
One possibility for the city and county increases is shoppers did not travel out of town for their groceries and other necessities through the month but rather stayed home purchasing supplies locally.
The increases could also be because shoppers were stocking up on emergency supplies, not knowing where virus closures might lead or for how long, shopping locally to build up stocks of canned goods, batteries and toilet paper, etc.
Another possibility is the city and county were benefiting from sales tax collections of online purchases. Residents were staying home but were likely ordering from online retailers, helping to boost tax revenues.
Local officials have not given explanations for what they see as reasons behind the increases.
If the revenues can in fact be attributed to shoppers staying home and buying locally, it gives credence to efforts to encourage area residents to do their shopping where they live.
The irony of the increases is that while local governments have benefited, numerous small bricks-and-mortar businesses have been deeply hurt by being forced to close for weeks and weeks because of health department orders and restrictions.
Some businesses will take months if not years to fully recover; some have already closed; more are likely to cease operations in the months ahead.
And even with reopening, many businesses such as restaurants and bars, for example, are severely limited by the number of customers they can serve at any one time, further limiting income.
While local governments cheer the good news, for small business owners it’s a painful reminder of how difficult and unfair operating a business can be, made more difficult by a force and forces over which they have no control.
Hospital takes hit
Not all public entities have seen increases in revenues from the virus and its impacts.
At Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, total operating revenues are down $6.7 million and the net operating loss in May was $213,921 with a year-to-date operating loss of $2.6 million.
Aside from the emergency room, the hospital canceled or reconfigured operations for several weeks in March and April out of concerns for spread of the virus, including services from surgeries to visits to specialists who work at or through the facility.
The medical center received $4.5 million in CARES Act funding, which turned around the net position to an increase of $3.7 million.
While taking precautions, the hospital is now returning to normal or near-normal operations.
Congratulations
Congratulations and best wishes to Salidan Colby Pitts, winner of a prestigious $200,000 Naval ROTC scholarship.
— MJB