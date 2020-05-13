Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been having weird dreams lately. This last one was a real doozy. I was dying from a terminal illness and consulting with my physician.
Dr. Drumpf was a huge man in a tailored white suit covered with red and blue sequins. His face was bronzed and ageless, framed by dramatic swirls of golden hair. He radiated power and authority, a superstar of the medical world.
Which was reassuring, since he was my last hope of survival.
“You don’t have to do anything,” Dr. Drumpf declared. “I have a hunch your disease will vanish. One day, it’ll just disappear. Like a miracle.”
I hesitated, expecting something more proactive.
Dr. Drumpf didn’t miss a beat. “If you want a more traditional treatment, I can prescribe hydroxyoilosnake,” he said. “It’s a tremendously powerful drug. It works great on malaria.”
“But I’ve got lung cancer.”
“So what? If it works on one disease, it might work on another.”
Somehow (don’t ask me how – this is a dream, remember), I was aware of the medical research. I pointed out that in clinical trials, hydroxyoilosnake had caused heart failure in non-malaria patients.
“Well, it hasn’t killed anybody,” Dr. Drumpf said peevishly.
I looked down in silence.
“UV light,” he snapped, clearly irritated. “UV radiation kills germs like no one can believe. It’s a powerful, tremendous force. We’ll implant a device inside you somewhere.”
I wanted to agree with him, I really did. Dr. Drumpf made you want to agree with him. His suggestions were hard to resist – it was like he was hypnotizing you. Flashing sequins … swirling hair … the cadence and tone of his voice, oozing total certainty …
With an effort, I managed to shake my head.
Dr. Drumpf got angry. It was frightening. I felt intimidated, threatened by his commanding presence, sheer physical bulk and booming voice that exploded like a gunshot in the room.
“So inject a disinfectant! Bleach! That stuff kills germs like no one has ever seen before! It’s tremendously powerful!”
“But bleach is poison,” I blurted.
“What the hell do you have to lose?” Dr. Drumpf screamed. “You’re dying anyway!”
It hit me then: Dr. Drumpf was a board-certified quack. The immaculate image, the aura of absolute authority – it was all a sham. The man was a complete fraud, a dangerously ignorant clown.
I got up to leave … but couldn’t move. I was paralyzed.
Suddenly, Dr. Drumpf was coming toward me, preceded by his prow of shimmering hair. I sat immobilized as he loomed over me, his bronzed face twisted into a cruel grin. He held a large white bottle in his oddly tiny hands.
I got a sickening whiff of bleach –
And woke up with a jolt.
Like bad dreams sometimes do, that one stayed with me all day. I suspect it’s connected to this pandemic that’s disrupting everyone’s life, but I’m not sure how. I’ll figure it out, though …
Marty Rush,
Salida