Dear Editor:
(Warning: Disturbing thoughts ahead! Sharp curves! Steep grades! The following letter is not recommended for people with nervous conditions.)
I don’t know about you, but I think 2020 could be a monumentally historic year.
For one thing, the sheer size of the number impresses me. I grew up in the 1950s and ’60s, when dinosaurs like Ethel Merman roamed the Earth. Back then, the year 2020 was a setting for science fiction stories, some distant dystopia when technology was warping society beyond all recognition …
Of course, every new year arrives with some sense of anticipation.
That new number on the calendar is only a symbol, yes, but symbols resonate in the human psyche. A new calendar year brings with it a sense of excitement, of new possibilities, change, hope, uncertainty. And if it’s a “zero” year, the anticipation escalates. A whole new decade is dawning.
2020 – so big, so round, so beautifully balanced. 2020. A potent number.
A portent, even.
(Warning! Danger, Will Robinson! Danger!)
Is it a coincidence that 20/20 is also the number for perfect vision? Could 2020 be the year humanity “sees the light” finally? A collective, cosmic revelation that saves our species from self-destruction?
Speaking of revelation: Evangelical Christians are on board with 2020 being an apocalyptic year. (Of course, they’re on board every year.) Evangelicals are one quarter of the U.S. population. That’s 80 million Americans receptive to apocalyptic energy.
But 2020 has secular appeal, too, apocalyptically speaking. Political junkies will be fixated. 2020 is a presidential election year.
Presidential election years are always intense. The country gets energized, serious, focused on big issues. There’s a certain gravitas about presidential election years.
And 2020 isn’t just any presidential election year. 2020 is an impeached presidential election year. And not just any impeached president.
(Warning! Go back! You’ll all be killed!)
Donald Trump is the apocalyptic wild card for 2020.
Here are two political axioms both Left and Right accept as true: 1) American politics is tribal; and 2) Donald Trump is the most unconventional president in U.S. history.
Plausible scenarios for disaster abound, both foreign and domestic. Here’s just one: a disputed presidential election result this November.
2020. Fasten your seat belts. It’s gonna be a bumpy year.
Marty Rush,
Salida