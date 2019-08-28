Dear Editor:
A few days ago I was stopped by a Salida policeman for sliding my car up the right side of his patrol car to turn right (I didn’t know this was unlawful).
Officer Christopher Meseke was unfailingly polite, friendly and respectful and let me off with a warning. My wife and I were very impressed and decided to give him a compliment via this letter to the editor.
He gave me his card at the end, which included PD phone numbers and his email address.
This was an all-around very pleasant encounter, and we would like to publicly thank Officer Meseke for his courtesy.
Pete and Pat Watson,
Salida