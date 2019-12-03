Monarch at 80 years
As of the day before Thanksgiving, Monarch Mountain is open seven days a week, putting an exclamation point on the start of its 80th year.
Going back more than 100 years, skiers have been plying Monarch’s slopes, but it was in 1939 that the mountain, owned by the city of Salida, became a ski area, a 500-foot rope tow powered by a Chevy engine pulling skiers up Gunbarrel.
Since then, Monarch has had a rich and colorful history.
In 1955 the city sold Monarch to the Berry family, who operated the area and made significant improvements over the next 13 years.
In 1968, Elmo Bevington bought Monarch after Salida voters turned down his proposal to purchase the hot springs pool. The beer distributor from Council Bluffs, Iowa, built the lodge in Garfield and installed Breezeway and Garfield lifts in 1968-69.
Gerald Rogers purchased Monarch in 1979 as Westlake Mortgage and Investment. In the next eight years, Panorama lift was installed and the day lodge and skiable terrain doubled in size.
As a promotion, Monarch paid its bills one month with a wheelbarrow full of Susan B. Anthony dollar coins and for a season-ending party hosted employees at a Mexico resort.
When Mr. Rogers was indicted for tax fraud in 1987, ownership transferred to the state of California and the Seventh Elect Church of Israel, who had invested in the mortgage and investment firm. The latter two entities subsequently attempted to sell Monarch at a sheriff’s sale at the Chaffee County Courthouse.
In 1990, coming out of bankruptcy, Hidiuki Nakamura purchased the area, then sold it to Goodwin Gaw in 1996. Six years later, in 2002, a group headed by Bob Nicolls and including local investors bought Monarch.
In the past 17 years, the group poured some $20 million back into the area. Improvements included a 16,000-square-foot, $2.2 million expansion to the main lodge; expanding the parking lot; opening up Mirkwood Basin with its double-black runs; adding Caterpillar, a covered conveyor lift; opening a lift-served tubing hill last year; and this year constructing a new ski school building.
And for the last two summers, Monarch has been clearing beetle-killed trees, opening new skiing terrain in the process.
Monarch is a major employer with a payroll of some 300 people, depending on the time of the season.
As a major winter attraction, the ski and snowboard area draws visitors to Salida and the county over a five-month period, bringing traffic to retailers, lodging businesses and restaurants along the way.
Over the years Monarch Community Outreach has contributed some $233,000 to local charities, programs and organizations with Monarch employees serving on numerous boards and civic entities.
Congratulations to Monarch owners, management and staff on 80 years of service and involvement in the Upper Arkansas Valley and best wishes for the years ahead.
A field to be proud of
Lee Lewis, come spring Salida High School’s head baseball coach, has been on a mission – to improve the Marvin Park baseball field.
“I was embarrassed that this was the field we had,” he said, and decided to do something about it.
In late summer and into fall, coach Lewis led an effort that included replenishing infield dirt, putting down sod and painting the home team’s dugout. The city contributed equipment and manpower; Salida Ace Hardware, sod; Brady’s West, fertilizer; Sherwin Williams, paint.
“For me, the bigger picture is our kids,” he said, giving them a field “they can be proud of.”
Thank you, coach, and thanks to all assisting.
— MJB