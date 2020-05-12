Dear Editor:
Now is the perfect time to thank those who volunteer their time and make our community a better place.
The world seems to have turned upside down for a lot of people. In the work we do at The Alliance, people’s worlds are turned upside down everyday and have been for years. During economic hardship and heightened stress, survivors are more likely to experience abuse and face increased barriers to seeking safety and support.
Amazingly, we continue to get calls from brave individuals every day on our 24/7 hotline. This phone is held and answered by some of the best volunteers in our state. They keep an open connection for anyone to reach out who is in a crisis or if they just need someone to talk to. We could not do our work without them.
We also have volunteers who work hours and hours putting together fundraisers such as the Monarch Crest Crank and Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy. We have great cooks who make dinner for the women’s support group on Wednesday evenings.
Our board of directors are all volunteers who dedicate their time, energy and creativity needed to oversee our organization. Volunteers help move furniture, fix locks and set up computers for our clients to use.
I don’t have enough space to list everyone, but I would like to especially recognize the generous Red Tischer for always keeping our phone systems and internet up and running and for playing music at our Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy fundraiser for the last 20 years.
I am so proud to say that all our volunteers have the most genuine hearts, and the staff at The Alliance want to make sure that they know how much we appreciate each one of them.
So, to all you who help, support, donate time and efforts, we say thank you.
Debbie Quintana and the staff of
The Alliance,
Salida