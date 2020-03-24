Tony Madone: the face of caring
If you could put a face on caring over the past two decades in Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley, on dedicating your life to benefit your fellow man and all of humankind, it would be that of Tony Madone.
Not counting years spent on the family farm growing up in Cañon City, Tony has 52 years in agribusiness, 23 of those years growing produce in Salida at Colorado Farm to Table.
Tony is an absolute farming expert, knowing when to plant, when crops need water, how to take care of soil, how to prevent erosion, etc.
Just one example: While most folks would rejoice in a wet July and August, Tony would wince. The rain, he would say, cooled the soil, thus slowing plant growth and messing up his watering scheme.
In 15 seasons on the Shine property just northwest of the city off Colo. 291, the farm distributed some 2,460,000 pounds of corn, broccoli, summer and winter squash. That’s 164,000 pounds of fresh produce per year.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture Feeding America standards, the produce raised at the farm amounts to 8.2 million individual servings of produce.
These figures would be substantially higher except that for the first nine years crop yields and pounds of produce grown at the farm were not tracked. If they had been, there’s no doubt the totals would have added up to additional hundreds of thousands of pounds.
The fresh food was provided every summer to those in need in local communities as well as across the state, through soup kitchens, food pantries and food warehouses – all at no charge.
Tony always refers to Farm to Table as a ministry, which gives it a religious sense, which his work truly was. He believed in helping those less fortunate and he used his energy, his skills and a half-century of hard-earned experience to do just that.
Tony did not do the work of the farm by himself. Dozens of volunteers contributed in many ways, including those doing the back-breaking labor of planting seedling squash and broccoli or bringing in the crops in August and September.
At the same time the donations of dozens and dozens of contributors, locally, statewide and nationally, pitched in to support the farm, to keep it running.
Without both contributors and volunteers the farm ministry would not be possible.
The Farm to Table board is searching for someone to take Tony’s place, to do the work at the farm so the ministry can continue.
If he were able physically, Tony would be continuing what for him has been a two-decades-long labor of love.
Thank you, Tony Madone, for your years of effort, for your dedication and commitment, providing fresh food for thousands upon thousands of people. You have made this world a brighter and healthier place.
Ignorance, arrogance
You’ve probably seen the news reports, of young spring breakers crowded together on party yachts and beaches in Florida, basking in sunshine, apparently oblivious to the world around them, namely COVID-19.
What these young folks apparently do not know or choose to ignore is that they will be heading home to their communities, to family, to moms, dads, siblings and grandparents, where their careless, thoughtless arrogance could prove deadly.
Health experts say the best way to avoid contracting the disease is first through social distancing then practicing good hygiene – washing hands, using hand sanitizer, not touching the face, etc.
— MJB