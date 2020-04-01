Dear Editor:
On behalf of the board of directors of The Grainery Ministry we want to extend our sincere thanks to the individuals, families and businesses of the Salida community for their generous support of The Grainery at this unprecedented time.
We are still in need of your nonperishable food items as well as monetary donations. Our inventory is fast dwindling and the need continues to grow as each day progresses. Last Friday our volunteers were overwhelmed by the donations that we received.
Items that we do continue to need are dried beans, rice, canned vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, ramen and macaroni and cheese. Whatever you can spare will help us care for those who need our services.
Your food donations can be dropped of at our loading dock on Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monetary donations can be mailed to: The Grainery Ministry, P.O. Box 303, Salida, CO 81201.
Thank you for your generosity.
Steve Lander,
The Grainery Ministry