Dear Editor:
It was a truly wonderful thing to witness the incredible and immediate response from Chaffee County’s first responders when a 4-year-old girl went missing on Friday. Within minutes from when the call came in, the number of first responders and agencies that were on scene and working together was a beautiful sight.
Responders were well organized, and hiking teams were dispatched to cover the ground, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area had boats on the ponds, drones were in the air, and the sheriff’s department had pulled out all of the stops, in literally a matter of a few minutes. When a small child wanders off in the woods, a quick response is crucial to a favorable outcome.
So thank you to John Spezze and all of the sheriff’s department and all of the agencies for your quick thinking and cool heads.
I’m proud to live in Chaffee County.
Don Dubin,
Salida