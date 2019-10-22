Dear Editor:
I am writing today to urge you to vote yes on 5A, which will annex Salida into the Colorado Mountain College district. I think the benefits are plentiful and are definitely worth the approximately $100 in additional property taxes that homeowners will pay per year.
Annexing into the CMC district will not only increase the class offerings for our high school students, but it will also allow others in our community to get the education they need to change from a dead-end job to a career without leaving home to get that education.
People are moving into Salida to fill good jobs in our community because we don’t have people here with the skills required to fill those jobs. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our community could work with CMC to tailor class offerings so that the people who live here now could apply for and get these jobs? Already our community has identified key areas in which we need more skilled workers, such as medical care, education and construction.
Many people who put themselves through college 20 or 30 years ago think that because they were able to do so, today’s young people should be able to do that as well. The cost of a college education today is out of reach for so many, and many people are not able to quit their jobs and leave their families in order to pursue higher education. It would be a great gift to our community for our kids and adults alike to better themselves without having to move away to do so.
Before making a knee-jerk reaction, please take a few minutes to learn more about this issue at salidaschoolstories.com. There is a good FAQ section that will cover many of your questions in just a few minutes.
Our community is growing and changing every year. This is an opportunity for us to invest in our community, making it possible for our friends and neighbors of all ages to pursue an education and stay in the town that they, and we, call home.
Paige Judd,
Salida