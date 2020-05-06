Dear Editor:
Just returned from a trip to pick up some meds from the Walmart pharmacy. I was amazed to find a horrifying number of shoppers were not wearing masks. Is it possible there are that many people unaware of the current pandemic? More likely these folks don’t give a flying fig as to my well-being or anyone else’s.
Every day there are pandemic related acts of unselfish giving and caring reported and revered, but many in the population seem to be missing the “caring” gene. There does not seem to be enough thought given to acting for the greater good.
OK, I’m just a grouchy old guy, but how about all the brave Walmart employees who must put up with your ignorance and selfishness. They have been there every day risking their health and lives so you can get your groceries. If you didn’t notice, they were all wearing masks trying to protect you from the possibility of spreading this infection.
If your problem is with the government’s response to the pandemic, talk to them. Let the world know you care. Wear a mask when inside a public place. You owe it to the people working in the stores and to our community. After all, we are in this together.
Doug Kane,
Salida