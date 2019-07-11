Dear Editor:
The writer says a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate will solve the gerrymandering problem. Have previous congressional Democratic majorities solved “tilting the political playing field”?
The suggestion is laughable because neither political party will throw away the advantage, and it is impossible to “demand Democrats keep their promise.” How would voters effectively demand a legislator keep their promise once an official is elected into office?
Anne Marie Holen has more confidence in Democrats than I have in either Democrats or Republicans. The suggestion that Democrats will suddenly fix a decades-old problem is a transparent, disingenuous and illogical campaign rationale for voting for the Democratic challenger against incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner.
Such partisan tactics are part of the Washington “swamp,” and I have utmost confidence in voters to see that.
Sandy Farrell,
Salida
