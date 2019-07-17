Dear Editor:
I recently read some thoughtful quotes by the late actress Audrey Hepburn where she describes “The Beauty of a Woman” in terms not physical, but rather viewpoints reflected in a woman’s soul.
I couldn’t help thinking, surely there are related equivalents reflected in the soul of a man. Consider Donald Trump, for example.
Ms. Hepburn’s states there are (at least) three primary characteristics that reflect the beauty of a woman, and I will attempt to find equivalent qualities in Donald Trump.
1. For beautiful eyes, she says, “Look for the good in others.” Donald sees good in others: most notable newsmakers like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, white supremacists, dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Chairman Kim Jong Un, the supreme leaders of the world’s most brutal regimes. It may be myopic vision, but he does see “good in others.”
2. For beautiful lips, she says, “You can tell a lot about people by what they say. Speak only words of truth and kindness.” Trump’s lips resemble someone blowing smoke rings when he speaks, maybe not beautiful but revealing in a Freudian way. As for “words of kindness,” just read some of his comments about John McCain, a decorated war hero.
Additionally, fact checkers have reported Trump has earned some serious Pinocchio points. Research done by the Washington Post reported his proclivity for making dubious, misleading or false statements is calculated to have reached 10,000 since becoming president. When Trump speaks, at least his lips don’t lie … he is blowing smoke more times than not.
3. Hepburn adds, “As you grow older you discover that you have two hands. One for helping yourself and one for helping others.” Well, our avaricious president has raised the hand for helping yourself to Olympic, gold medal status. But the other bears resemblance to a fist. Helping others, unless for personal gain, he sees as an “undeserved handout.” Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, for example. His stand on immigrants and refugees is xenophobic, and his policy that separates children from their parents seeking asylum in America is nothing short of government-sponsored child abuse. All are examples of Trump’s indifference, lack of humanity and empathy for the plight of people in need.
Sadly, I conclude equivalent qualities describe in the “beauty of a woman” are nonexistent in the soul of Donald Trump. In fact, our idiosyncratic president is the antithesis of beauty, as metaphor for admirable characteristics.
A Daily Beast poll reported that 74 percent of Americans would be comfortable with a female president. After watching Kamala Harris in the second Democratic presidential debate shows, she could face Donald Trump and win.
Kamala Harris has the combination of intelligence and characteristics described by Ms. Hepburn that can restore America’s core values that have been eroded since Trump became president and make our country one Americans can be proud of again and a country people around the world would look up to.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard