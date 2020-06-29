Dear Editor:
I am writing in support of local business owner Kimi Uno of Howl Mercantile and Coffee, who encountered an angry sign taped to her front door in response to Howl’s Black Lives Matter poster.
I’m saddened that Salidans would protest the Black Lives Matter movement at all, even silently, and angry that they would leave a sign accusing Uno of being part of Antifa, being racist and telling Uno she should leave town because of her beliefs.
I’m proud of and grateful to our community members who have organized in support of Black Lives Matter: the organizers, speakers and participants in the Black Lives Matter rally a couple of weeks ago, the artists and businesses who participated in a fundraiser for Black Lives Matter this weekend, and those businesses like Howl that proclaim support of Black Lives Matter in their shops.
The threatening response to Uno also said “All lives matter,” and I want to speak to this, for those readers who still feel it’s either Black Lives or All Lives.
To borrow from a post I saw recently, “When the Boston marathon was bombed, and everyone’s profile changed to ‘Boston strong,’ no one responded ‘Everywhere strong.’” We as humans have empathy for others in crisis. We respond with support and compassion by naming the group that is suffering.
All lives matter, of course they do. But all lives are not at risk in the same way, all lives do not find themselves repeatedly targeted by our police and subject to the excessive force that claims black lives.
Black Lives Matter is not racist. It is calling for the United States to address a wrong that still continues today, whose victim is the black community.
If you have never felt threatened or targeted because of your skin color or ancestry, then please realize the privilege you move through the world with.
Recognize that your experience is not everyone’s experience. We who are not black, who stand with Black Lives Matter, offer recognition of this privilege and a commitment to work until, indeed, all lives might matter equally.
Thank you, Kimi Uno, for being an active part of our Salida community.
Lara Wheeler
Salida