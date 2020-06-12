What really matters
Black Lives Matter. It is an international human rights movement that began back in 2013 as a response to racial inequality in the United States.
Formally and informally, movement members regularly hold protests speaking out against police brutality and police killings of black people.
When George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill on May 25, Black Lives Matter responded by organizing demonstrations across the United States. Now, the phrase has become a state of mind adopted by millions if not billions of people worldwide.
We believe in the rights of fellow Americans to “peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
We also believe community news matters. This advertising headline proclaims The Mountain Mail’s opinion about community newspapers.
We absolutely, unequivocally believe that this democracy depends on community journalism.
In February of this year The Mountain Mail started a campaign in which we wanted to know “What Matters” to our readers.
Some of our more sensitive readers since last Friday have asked us why we are still using “What Matters” in light of national events.
At first blush it seems like one group wants to hijack an English word and means to keep it for themselves. But thinking about it logically, Black Lives Matters is more important right now than this community newspaper’s ad campaign.
Besides, we think a couple of writers should be able to come up with another word out of the constantly growing and expanding English language.
So from here on we will be using “What Counts” as an advertising campaign slogan.
OK, now that we’ve straightened that out, let us know what counts, what’s important to you. Email Managing Editor Paul Goetz at pgoetz@themountainmail.com and let us know “What Counts.”
— PG
What’s on horizon
This week, two stories gave an indication of what’s on the horizon regarding the coronavirus.
On Monday, The Mail ran a story about a Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center employee who had returned from a trip and subsequently tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, a story noted a virus outbreak in neighboring Saguache County where cases jumped from 25 prior to May 27 to 94 in about 10 days.
The two stories are what could be a snapshot of what’s ahead this summer.
For one, like many others across the state and country, county residents will be traveling. When they do they will be exposed to others who in many instances they do not know but with whom they make some type of contact. Some of those they meet and contact will carry the virus, whether they show symptoms or not.
Like the hospital employee, exposed travelers may become infected and bring the virus back home with them.
Many residents of Saguache County shop in Salida for groceries and other supplies. Some of these shoppers likely could have been exposed in routine contacts to those infected with the virus who in turn could expose those they come in contact with in this county, particularly in chance meetings at any of a variety of businesses.
In addition, like other Colorado visitor and recreation areas, the county will be seeing an influx of travelers from across the state and nation. Some of these visitors will be infected.
The message here is to be wary, to take recommended precautions when traveling out of the county as well as when out and about locally. The virus has not disappeared. As the two stories note, it is here and will be here for months to come.
— MJB