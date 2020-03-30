Dear Editor:
Apparently Colorado has joined other states in determining that medical marijuana dispensaries are just as essential as pharmacies and food stores so that they are not required to close and are allowed to remain open and provide products to citizens who want them.
I hope that dispensary staff members are following the message seriously that we should be supportive and kind to others and that they are educating and strongly encouraging clients to not smoke or vape the cannabis products they are purchasing.
There is a great deal of research demonstrating that smoking or vaping can significantly increase the risk of acquiring a viral infection, and once someone is exposed to COVID-19, smoking or vaping can make the consequences of the infection worse.
The National Academies of Sciences, Medicine and Engineering publication “The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids, 2017,” reported that regular cannabis use was associated with airway injury, worsening respiratory symptoms and more frequent chronic bronchitis episodes
Other studies have demonstrated that THC administration diminishes the immune response against the influenza virus, and cannabis use can weaken the immune system, leading to pneumonia. This is also true of smoking or vaping tobacco.
Data from China indicates that current or former smokers were 14 times more at risk of developing severe coronavirus infections and 14 percent more at risk for pneumonia than those who never smoked. The fatality rate among those with confirmed coronavirus infections was 65 percent higher in men than women. This correlates with the reports that 54 percent of men in China are current smokers compared to 3.4 percent of women. Similar data is emerging from Korea and Italy.
Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicate that nearly 40 percent of Americans hospitalized for COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 54, and it is believed that vaping may be driving the rise in young people hospitalized for the coronavirus. This is very important information that people need to be aware of.
The risk is not just for the person smoking or vaping tobacco or marijuana. There is also increased risk for those experiencing secondhand exposures. Especially vaping puts the people exposed in a secondhand fashion at high risk. If you watch someone vaping, they normally disgorge a large cloud of vapor out around them that goes more than 6 feet. If they are exposed, the virus will be in that cloud. Then if they are vaping THC, the oily droplets fall on surfaces, resulting in third-hand exposure to the virus and THC.
Understanding these risks will help people be more protected. This is an especially important time to encourage and help people to quit smoking and vaping.
Dr. Libby Stuyt,
addiction psychiatrist,
Salida