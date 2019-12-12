Dear Editor:
On Dec. 4, the Salida Community Center had a “situation.” Numerous volunteers were at the center waiting to unload a tractor trailer full of food for community distribution later that morning. A phone call indicated the truck lift was inoperative and that we would need a forklift to unload food.
A call was made to Roy Abbott and shortly thereafter a plan was made. I was to call the lumberyard to advise when the truck was on its way and a forklift would be provided.
The call was made and, just after the truck arrived, Chet Cabay was driving the forklift along Third Street to assist.
A huge thanks to Roy, John and Chet for making this happen. I think this is what “Salida Community” is all about.
Paul Smith, board president,
and Elaine Allamang, director,
Salida Community Center