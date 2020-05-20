Dear Editor:
Monarch Mountain sends a huge shout-out of thanks to community members, Mountain Sports Haus, Mt. Shavano Ski and Snowboard Shop and Native Goggles for the generous outpouring of support in response to the recent Goggles for Docs goggle collection drive.
Thank you to CKS Main Street in Buena Vista and Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs, who along with the Monarch Outpost helped collect new and slightly used goggles for health workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 250 goggles were collected, sanitized and distributed to health workers in Chaffee County, the Colorado Front Range and agencies in Ohio, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Texas. Thank you all for supporting Goggles for Docs.
Eva Egbert,
Salida