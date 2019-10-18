Dear Editor:
I would first like to ask Chaffee County citizens, how ignorant are we? I mean, c’mon people, can’t you see? This was all just a training exercise or a social gathering.
Let’s face it, we have all been the victims of the feds’ poor decision to play Mother Nature. Since when does a wildfire, supposedly started by a lightning strike, get called a controlled burn? I haven’t seen one bit of a controlled burn. So thank you to all the vacationing firefighters who stopped by to put their 2 cents in and bought up all the food at our worthless Walmart.
Its just like the government to create a mountain out of an anthill, and by the time this is all over, they will be our heroes, and don’t worry about all the smoke we are breathing. It’s government smoke, it’s got to be good for all of us – right?
Chad Arnett,
Salida