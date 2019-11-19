Chinaman Gulch? What’s public say?
On Chaffee County commissioners’ agenda today is a request by Kim Twombly to consider changing the name of Chinaman Gulch to Trout Creek Gulch because the name is “racially insensitive.”
The gulch in question is about 2 miles south of Johnson Village off CR 301 in Fourmile Travel Management Area. Besides the gulch, nearby are Chinaman Lake and Chinaman Rock.
According to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, the name has appeared on USGS maps since 1982. From where the gulch took its name is not clear, but it likely comes from references to Chinese crews who came to the valley to work area mines and/or railroads.
The term “Chinaman” by many accounts is considered offensive, that it refers to an ethnic slur of someone with Asian heritage.
The question is, is the term offensive as used in a historical geographical reference?
A debate over names with historical reference and now considered offensive sprang up in the South as an offshoot of the use of the U.S. Civil War-era Confederate flag. The flag is considered an emblem of slavery and therefore its use is frowned upon if not banned in official displays.
Statues and names of Civil War-era figures have likewise been found offensive because of the South’s historic support for and battle over slavery. In some cases in government venues statues have been removed and names changed as a result.
Some now are asking that references to Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president and author of the Declaration of Independence, be removed because he owned slaves and fathered children with one of his slaves.
Do we as a nation, or as a community for that matter, rewrite history because of today’s politically correct agenda?
Do we accept or do we change the names of towns, cities, streets, etc., do we remove paintings and photos from public places, etc., of tributes to individuals with – yes – human flaws but who played important roles in history?
Do we change the name of a gulch, lake and rock in the county because the term is considered offensive even though it refers to a point in time and an ethnic group that played a role in regional history?
Commissioners cannot change the name of a geographic entity. That is the responsibility of the Board of Geographic Names. But before the county takes an action to recommend a change to the board, commissioners should consider history and public opinion.
Congratulations
To Hunter O’Dell: For some 22 years Mr. O’Dell has driven buses for the Salida School District. Over the years he kept order on his buses among sometimes disorderly students while ensuring that students arrived at their destinations on time and safely. Sometimes it’s the uncommon efforts of individuals who make a difference in lives through their efforts over time at commonplace jobs. Such is the case here.
To Chaffee County 4-H members for their accomplishments over the past year, from county grand champions to those participating in projects and earning recognition at all levels. Thanks, too, to all those who sponsored 4-H programs, who served as leaders and who volunteered their time to assist participants. It is these efforts that make 4-H possible here.
Congratulations and thanks to the HRRMC Foundation, which this year raised $73,000 for the Salida hospital. Over the years the foundation has raised tens of thousands of dollars to be used to benefit the hospital.
— MJB