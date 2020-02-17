Dear Editor:
In his diary entry dated Feb. 22, 1756, John Adams wrote:
“Suppose a nation in some distant region should take the Bible for their only law book, and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited! Every member would be obliged in conscience, to temperance, frugality and industry; to justice, kindness and charity towards his fellow men; and to piety, love and reverence toward Almighty God …What a Utopia, what a Paradise would this region be.”
From “One Nation Under God,” a publication of the Christian Defense Fund.
Jack Olmsted,
Salida