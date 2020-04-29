Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor accused The Mountain Mail of “using racism and xenophobia” in publishing a cartoon showing a fire-breathing dragon named China Virus. The letter’s author is behaving as a Chinese government propagandist or censor.
For perspective and contrast, on the same day the letter declaring China’s innocence and The Mountain Mail’s bigotry appeared, the New York Times published two articles describing Chinese malevolence.
One was “With Selective Coronavirus Coverage, China Builds a Culture of Hate.”
The second article was “Chinese Agents Spread Messages That Sowed Virus Panic in U.S.” and also sought to “widen political divisions” here.
In January Human Rights Watch released its report “China’s Global Threat to Human Rights,” stating that “Beijing’s actions portend a dystopian future in which no one is beyond the reach of Chinese censors,” leading to “an international human rights system so weakened that it no longer serves as a check on government repression.”
A February Times article, “U.S. Charges Chinese Military Officers in 2017 Equifax Hacking,” includes a list of recent data thefts by China: personal data of 145 million Americans from Equifax, 22 million security clearance files from the government personnel office, 80 million medical records from Anthem Inc. and 500 million customer records from Marriot International.
According to the Times, “The United States assessed that China was building a vast database of who worked with whom in national security jobs, where they traveled and what their health histories were.” The information is also used for commercial espionage.
“Nations do not fear China’s military might; they fear its ability to give or withhold trade and investments” according to the 2016 book “War by Other Means.” “Never in history has one government controlled so much wealth.”
Massive thefts from corporations around the world have helped China build that wealth. The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy story, “Ghosts in the Cloud, Inside China’s Major Corporate Hack,” last December. (The “cloud” means global offsite data storage and processing facilities.)
To adapt an analogy made by FBI Director Christopher Wray, imagine corporations worldwide having hotel rooms, unaware that Chinese intelligence services hold master keys to those rooms.
Public institutions are also targeted, as explained in the Times’ article “Vast Dragnet Targets Theft of Biomedical Secrets for China.” In this case, stolen U.S.-funded academic research ends up in Chinese company patents and profits.
China’s eagerness to bribe, pressure, lure and threaten countries, companies, universities and individuals worldwide is unparalleled. Volumes are required to fully describe this behavior, but one example must suffice here.
In 2014, the Norwegian prime minister refused to meet with the Dalai Lama so as to “appease Beijing.” Norway is notable because even having the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund it still feared China’s economic displeasure.
China’s co-opting tentacles now reach deep into European economies (and into some international organizations), compromising their policies.
Fortunately, Congress is now relatively united in recognizing that the old narrative of a benevolent, democratizing China was a false hope.
Bob Engel,
Salida