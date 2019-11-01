Dear Editor:
I support joining the Colorado Mountain College district, ballot question 5A.
I understand this will increase my taxes on both my residence and commercial properties. In passing 5A, we will gain an incredible asset for our community that will benefit every citizen. This benefit will be worth much more than the costs.
I own two commercial buildings downtown on F Street. Based on the assessed value for 2019, I will pay a little more than $500 per year for both buildings. This is not much considering what CMC will bring, including good jobs, to Salida. Joining CMC is an investment in education, which strongly contributes to our community.
The rapid growth of our school district means a need for more facilities with classrooms and gyms that community members use for intramural sports. Joining the CMC district means we will have a partner in meeting these needs and costs. It will be less expensive if CMC helps us shoulder the price tag than if Salida’s school district funds it alone with a future mill levy. Soon, we will need more school facilities. Why not share the expenses with CMC?
CMC has a solid reputation nationally for academics among colleges. CMC has proven a tremendous asset in other communities. Joining the CMC district will be as worthwhile as the decision to fund our library district that is supported with our taxes and whose value far surpasses the costs to each of us.
Please go to salidaschoolstories.com for more information on joining CMC and this wonderful opportunity for our great little city. And please vote.
Diana Porter,
Salida