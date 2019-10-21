Dear Editor:
To Salida School District and all affected residents:
Regarding the Colorado Mountain College ballot issue 5A – vote “no” to all new taxes.
I have paid my share to the school district, and I continue to do so.
The property taxes on my 1,100-square-foot cabin in the woods are already too high, in my opinion. And, at the county’s valuation you would raise them approximately $142.64 per year.
No, thank you.
I am a former carpenter, cabinet maker and contractor, and I was in the business for more than 40 years. I am medically disabled and retired because of that.
I have no credit, no savings, no pension and no other assets other than my home.
You want to raise my taxes?
No, thank you.
I live on Social Security, disability (less than $800 per month), food stamps, food pantries, charities, a small garden and a few chickens.
You want to raise my taxes?
No, thank you.
Did I mention my son barely made it through the substandard Salida High School 12 years ago? My daughter left it and graduated from the alternative native school with honors 10 years ago.
They are doing fine, in spite of the Salida School District.
I have read opinions of all the new opportunities this will bring, the influx of higher-paying jobs, etc.
Doing what, I ask?
Some large contracting companies will accept the opportunities of building the new facilities, I am sure.
I, for one, cannot pay them or anyone else for that.
Besides, do you think the young people, if maybe they get this newer, better and higher education, will stay here?
Doing what? Waiting tables, pounding nails and being Realtors?
I don’t see it.
The employment opportunities and money are not here for all those newly educated young folk.
The government, special districts and special interests are trying to tax me out of my home – and, essentially out of existence.
Surely I am not alone in this boat?
Vote “no” on 5A.
No new taxes.
Joel “Moe” Husen,
Turret