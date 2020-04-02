Dear Editor:
In this time of unilateral focus on the health and well-being of our community and the world at large, some things slip through the cracks. I want to call attention to an event that occurred March 20 and acknowledge with great regret what the community has lost in the closing of Salida’s Simple Foods Market on that day.
Laura and David Kephardt created and diligently maintained their well-stocked natural foods store for over 15 years. Anyone who shopped there knew them as owners who were always on the job, who staffed the store with people who were helpful, hardworking and cordial. Requests and special orders were responded to with kindness and efficiency.
The Kephardts wholeheartedly supported local growers and provided the community with unparalleled produce. They offered a weekly senior discount day, as well as a once-a-month discount day for all shoppers.
When the need arose to change the configuration of the store in order to attract new customers and keep their business viable, they added an extensive salad bar with two house-made soups available all day long, every day, as well as offering a variety of prepared salads, dips and sandwiches made on the premises.
I cannot speak for Laura and David’s decision to close. I can say that they never stopped trying to make the store better. Their business was a vital part of the Salida community, and I relied on its presence and what it offered.
When you frequent a business often and are greeted by name when you walk in, when you know that your patronage is appreciated, you know you’re part of something. I won’t just miss the store and what I purchased there, I will miss the sense of community, the personal service and most of all, the two dedicated people who brought their vision of a natural foods store to Salida and made it work.
To Laura and David, a sad and heartfelt thank you. I will miss you more than I can say.
Barbara Ford,
Poncha Springs