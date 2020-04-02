‘Does anyone else see the irony’ Apr 2, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:I just read that Trump’s campaign has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Democrats claiming that their campaign commercial is “patently false, misleading and deceptive.” Does anyone else see the irony in that?Dan Thomas, Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit