Dear Editor:
Bob Morasko, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO, wrote a cleverly crafted letter to The Mountain Mail Sept. 9 about Colorado Mountain College annexation. While not specifically stating you should vote yes on 5A, the intent is clear.
HRRMC desperately wants 5A to pass. More so than any other local business, their employees constantly update their training. Under the CMC umbrella, this training would be cheaper and more accessible. I completely understand why passing 5A is important to HRRMC.
What I do not understand is why that should influence any of us. HRRMC is not a charity or nonprofit, but a for-profit corporation. Anyone who has used their services and paid the bill knows this.
Mr. Morasko calls on our generosity and civic pride: “On its own, HRRMC lacks the full resources to provide this kind of high-level training.”
He then tries to convince you a yes vote on 5A is all about your health: “Fortunately, we have the opportunity to collaborate with Colorado Mountain College to fill in those gaps. I am excited about the potential of this collaboration and all of the skilled hospital jobs it will allow us to fill in an effort to better serve the needs of our community.”
We can all agree: Training HRRMC employees is expensive, logistically difficult and necessary. If 5A passes, subsidized training from CMC will save HRRMC big money. But who subsidizes?
The CMC website says 68 percent of CMC income is from property taxes, which is why tuition is less expensive. Twelve percent comes from Colorado state taxes. This means 80 percent of the cost for HRRMC employees and others to attend CMC would be shouldered by taxpayers.
HRRMC services are not cheap. HRRMC is very profitable. Now they want to transfer 80 percent of employee education expenses to us regular folk?
Imagine CMC had promised to teach line dancing in its curriculum. Would you vote yes on 5A because The American Honky-Tonk Bar Association told you to? I think not.
HRRMC is a valued member of this community. I have received excellent care from them. But in this instance they’re acting as a special interest, not an unbiased judge of CMC annexation. HRRMC has grown dramatically without a CMC campus in Salida. Vote your own opinion, not theirs.
Parents and students should also understand that unless the student gets a degree from CMC, their credits only transfer as electives, not toward their major. This is vital information in planning your education.
Further, a brochure I just received “Paid for by the Friends of Salida Schools” says CMC will provide “Affordable academic options for all ages, including free college classes for high school students.” They cannot be “free”; someone is paying for them.
Is CMC directly providing this subsidy, or is Salida School District R-32-J paying the fees from our existing school budget? This is an important distinction, and like many things involving 5A, cries out for more truth-telling and less propaganda.
Shirley Couch,
Salida