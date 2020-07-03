A ‘smart and safe’ 4th
This weekend, America celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Independence Day 2020, the nation’s 244th birthday.
Across the country and locally, this year’s festivities will be muted as the nation, states and communities adjust to life with the coronavirus.
A number of states, including California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, are putting in place tough restrictions on businesses and gatherings as a result of a resurgence of virus cases and deaths.
In June Colorado had 6,100-plus new virus cases and 335 deaths, prompting Gov. Jared Polis to issue an executive order this week closing bars to in-person service.
Chaffee County had a total of four new virus cases the past month: two visitors and a female inmate at the jail, but just one case from the community, that of a health care worker who had traveled outside the county.
Surrounding counties in June saw significant increases in numbers of virus cases. Alamosa County had an increase of 113 cases, from 78 to 191. Other counties and increases recorded were Conejos, from 2 to 13 cases; Costilla, 6 to 21; Rio Grande, 35 to 76; Mineral, 2 to 7; and Saguache, 89 to 102. Pitkin, Lake, Park and Fremont counties saw increases of 41, 20, 4, and 10.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, attributed the relatively few new local cases the past month to citizens taking the virus seriously, including wearing masks when in public and maintaining social distance protocols, among other steps to limit the virus’ spread.
With the influx of visitors in recent weeks, this weekend and through the rest of summer, however, the number of virus cases in the county is expected to increase.
Which makes it all the more important for both residents and visitors to take all precautions when out in public this weekend and throughout the rest of summer and into fall.
Besides wearing a mask and maintaining proper social distancing, to limit the virus’ spread and avoid infection, wash hands often, stay at home if sick and get tested immediately if symptoms show.
This year, with the virus in the community, the message to local residents and visitors to have a “smart and safe” Fourth of July takes on added meaning.
Fire ban in effect
June saw a continuation of dry weather in Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Normally, the city sees .83 inch of rain in June but this year less than half that amount, .38-inch, was recorded.
For the first six months of the year, precipitation in Salida stands at a mere 1.27 inches, about 27 percent of the average of 4.67 inches.
A Stage 2 fire ban remains in effect throughout the county which among other things means no open fires and no charcoal grills.
If you’re heading up to the high country to get away from the weekend crowds, be aware of the dry conditions and fire restrictions which include camp fires or use of fireworks, blasting caps or any incendiary devices that may result in ignition of flammable material, and smoking cigarettes, cigars, etc., except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area at least 12 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
No MM on Monday
Take note: next week, The Mountain Mail moves to a two day per week format, which means there will not be a Monday newspaper.
Starting July 7, The Mail will be published on Tuesdays and Fridays with home delivery by carrier and through the U.S. Postal Service.
— MJB